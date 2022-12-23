Pierre football tandem signs with Big 10 schools

Jason Maciejczak signs with Nebraska, Lincoln Kienholz headed to Ohio State
12-22 Pierre football
By Vic Quick
Published: Dec. 22, 2022 at 11:25 PM MST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) -A pair of Pierre football players will be taking their game to one of college football’s top conferences. Quarterback Lincoln Kienholz signed with Ohio State while lineman Jasson Maciejczak is headed to Nebraska. Maciejczak began his high school career at Douglas before transferring to Pierre for his senior season.

