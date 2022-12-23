Passengers evacuated after Staten Island Ferry engine fire

The U.S. Coast Guard evacuated the passengers to the St. George Ferry Terminal on Staten Island. (GERARD LAVELLE, TMX, CNN, Gerard Lavelle/TMX)
By The Associated Press
Published: Dec. 22, 2022 at 9:58 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — Emergency personnel evacuated nearly 900 passengers from a Staten Island Ferry vessel Thursday evening following a fire in the ship’s engine room.

The New York City Fire Department said units responded to a report of a fire in the mechanical room of a ship in upper New York Bay shortly after 5 p.m., WNBC-TV reported.

Five people were reported injured, three of them requiring hospital treatment, WNBC-TV said.

The U.S. Coast Guard evacuated the passengers, including several wearing life jackets, to the St. George Ferry Terminal on Staten Island. The ferry’s 16 crew members were also taken off the boat. The evacuation took less than an hour, WNBC-TV reported.

The NYC Department of Transportation said the vessel, the Sandy Ground, was temporarily anchored near Bayonne, New Jersey, as passengers were transferred. A spokesperson for NY Waterway said one of its ferries assisted with the evacuation.

The fire department said the fire was contained to the ship’s engine room and stack.

___

Video producer Annika Wolters contributed to this report from Bangkok.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

No injuries were reported in the accident and charges are pending against the driver.
Semi-truck goes off road on I-90
RCAS as of right now has not extended the school year
RCAS Snowday Update
Interstate 90 from Box Elder exit 67 to Chamberlain closes at 6 p.m., Wednesday.
Interstate 90 stretch closes Wednesday night
This is the westbound side of Interstate 90 near mile marker 82. More than 100 vehicles are...
People stranded in storm on I-90 Wednesday night
FILE - In this Jan. 23, 2019 file photo, Gov. Kristi Noem gives her first budget address to...
Noem wants conservative lobbyist ousted

Latest News

FILE - From left, Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Calif., Rep. Zoe Lofgren, D-Calif., staff counsel Dan...
Jan. 6 report: Trump ‘lit that fire’ of Capitol insurrection
The new year---brings new resolutions---and starting a new fitness program is always on the...
HEALTH WATCH
Getting to the office in the snow may be annoying for some, but once you get to work you often...
Exposure to the cold can make working conditions uncomfortable and dangerous
Last week’s storm had plow crews working around the clock -- until visibility was so low their...
One natural phenomenon after another, the people on the Pine Ridge Reservation tackle extreme circumstances