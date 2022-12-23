One more day of extreme cold.

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) -One more night of extreme cold and gusty conditions.

Lows this evening will be in the negative teens to 20s with mostly clear skies with wind chills as low as –45 degrees in some locations. Thankfully by Friday afternoon most locations will break out of the negatives and into the single digits as winds start to calm down. Friday evening, we will swing back into the negatives. Saturday things are looking up as warmer temperatures start to make their way back into the area.

For Christmas highs look to climb into the low 40s for some locations with the possibility for a quick round of rain showers possible in the afternoon. After Christmas temperatures continued to trend warmer with a slight chance for precipitation as we finish out the last week of December.

Copyright 2022 KEVN. All rights reserved.