Noem appoints new health secretary

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem on Thursday appointed the owner of a South Dakota health clinic company to lead the state’s Department of Health following the retirement of the previous secretary of health earlier this week.

The Republican governor named Melissa Magstadt, who also served two terms as a Republican in the state House of Representatives, as her next health secretary. Noem’s office on Monday announced the previous secretary, Joan Adam, was retiring amid criticism from conservatives that led to Noem canceling a community health care grant to an organization that advocates for transgender people.

Magstadt is an advanced practice registered nurse and owns Quick Care SD, which runs four urgent care clinics in the eastern part of the state. She also owns SG Essentials, which sells skin care products.

“Melissa has proven her ability to provide innovative and cost-effective healthcare to the people of South Dakota,” Noem said in a statement. “She will bring a fresh perspective to the department.

