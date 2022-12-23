Last-minute gift purchases made at ‘Uptown Rapid’

Uptown Rapid sees good shopping traffic close to the Christmas deadline.
By Nick Nelson
Published: Dec. 23, 2022 at 4:59 PM MST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - People are seizing the opportunity at Uptown Rapid to get their last-minute holiday shopping in, and the general manager of the mall says they’re expecting another successful season.

After a Christmas plagued by the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, Rapid City’s only mall saw business pick back up last year as consumers were more confident about shopping at physical stores.

Sandy Brockhouse said there are a number of factors that led people to put their shopping off until the final days before Christmas.

One of them being waiting for additional cash to spend.

“A lot of people are getting paid the Friday before Christmas, so they’re waiting for that last paycheck or Christmas bonus to hit those stores, and get those last-minute gifts, or event to stop their shopping and end it on the same day,” Brockhouse said.

Another unavoidable factor in people’s shopping plans are the snowy conditions and brutal temperatures Rapid City saw this week.

Andrea Fountain is visiting family for the holidays from Las Vegas. She said that the weather made it harder to get those last-minute gifts, however she’s happy conditions were good enough to make it to the mall on Friday.

“I see the beauty of the snow in the Midwest and that’s why we love coming here,” Fountain said. “This is actually our first time coming when there’s actual snow on the ground, and we’re really impressed at how clear the roads are, and how safe it is to drive even though the weather has been yucky.”

Brockhouse says she expects great sales on Christmas Eve as well.

