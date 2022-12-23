Interstate closure strands drivers in Wall and New Underwood

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - More than 100 vehicles were stranded after I-90 east and westbound lanes closed Wednesday night from Box Elder to Chamberlain.

With a combination of low visibility, high winds, and drifting snow, motorists became stuck between Wall and New Underwood.

Drivers were advised to call 911 and stay in their vehicles until help arrived.

Individuals stranded due to the weather were able to find shelter at various warming stations.

”The shelters that are open we have the community center in New Underwood, we have the church in New Underwood, the church in Wicksville, and the community center in Wall. Due to the nature of this storm and how fast it came on, there is definitely a mix of locals and people passing through,” said Lt. David Switzer, with the Pennington County Sheriff’s Office.

The South Dakota Highway Patrol advises people that the best way to stay safe is to stay at home so you don’t put a larger strain on emergency services that are already stretched thin.

”I understand that people need to get to places especially, with the holidays, but they need to be patient and stay put and really wait until the weather gets better because if they don’t it’s only going to get more difficult,” said Lt. Angel Duran with the South Dakota Highway Patrol.

I-90 is now closed from Rapid City to Sioux Falls and I-29 is closed from Sioux Falls to the North Dakota border.

There has been no update from the Department of Transportation on when the interstate will reopen.

Copyright 2022 KEVN. All rights reserved.