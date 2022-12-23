Guard picks up Oglala storm recovery mission

Photo submitted by Jennifer Chase Alone. People standing around a truck after loading it with firewood.(KOTA/KEVN)
By KOTA Staff
Published: Dec. 23, 2022 at 1:47 PM MST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The South Dakota National Guard will begin hauling timber to the Oglala Sioux Tribe, which is struggling to dig out from the two recent winter storms.

Friday, the governor tasked the guard with delivering firewood to the Rosebud Sioux Tribe.

In addition to the firewood mission, the guard will also help the tribes with snow removal. Also aiding are crews with the departments of Transportation and Public Safety.

