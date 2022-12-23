Federal act helps South Dakota clean up Gilt Edge Mine

Rep. Dusty Johnson, as well as Senators Mike Rounds and John Thune were trying to help the state clean up the Gilt Edge Mine.
By KOTA Staff
Published: Dec. 23, 2022 at 12:31 PM MST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - South Dakota is responsible for cleanup of an old gold mine but with it on federal land, the state can’t efficiently do the job.

That will change with the final passage of the Gilt Edge Mine Conveyance Act sponsored by U.S. House Rep. Dusty Johnson (R-South Dakota).

The act allows South Dakota to buy about 266 acres of U.S. Force Service land in Lawrence County, where the mine is located. Once the state controls the land, it can conduct a cleanup effort at the mine superfund site after the Environmental Protection Agency is done with its work.

According to a release from Johnson’s office, Gov. Kristi Noem as well as Lawrence County, and the cities of Lead and Deadwood are supportive of this move.

South Dakota Senators John Thune and Mike Rounds had companion legislation in the Senate.

