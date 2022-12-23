Exposure to the cold can make working conditions uncomfortable and dangerous

By Juliana Alford
Published: Dec. 22, 2022 at 7:07 PM MST
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) -Getting to the office in the snow may be annoying for some, but once you get to work you often don’t have to go outside unless you’re leaving for lunch or going back home. However, that is not the answer for everybody: electric, construction and maintenance crews must work outside regardless of the weather.

With the frigid temperatures it can be dangerous for anyone to be outside. Staying out in the cold and wind increases the risk of getting hypothermia, frostbite and trench foot. However, many crews are required to work in these types of conditions.

“It definitely has its difficulties, but we definitely do a good job of making sure our equipment is ready, that everybody has their safety equipment and their cold weather gear, and we make sure they’re supplied ready for it,” said Troy Landry, Utility maintenance crew chief, Water department.

West River Electric said with the temperatures below zero they haven’t had to go out much, but they are ready for anything. Crew members are paired together and on call for any emergency that might arise. Amanda Haugen, communication specialist for West River Electric said workers are given safety equipment and dress in layers to protect them from the cold.

“If they do have to be out there for a long time though they will take breaks and warm up in the truck, but usually if it’s just short and simple they will power through to get it fixed,” said Haugen

Exposure to the cold can make working conditions uncomfortable and dangerous, so people are asked to go slow around crews working outside and give them as much space as possible.

