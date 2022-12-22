Semi-truck goes off road on I-90

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - The South Dakota Highway Patrol is investigating an accident involving a semi-truck that occurred Wednesday morning in Sturgis.

The patrol says a semi driver going westbound on I-90 lost control of his vehicle, leaving the roadway and entering the median.

They say before the driver could gain control, the trailer of the vehicle struck a guard rail and rolled over the bridge overpass near Dolan Creek Road.

No injuries were reported in the accident, although the driver of the semi-truck was not wearing a seat belt. The Highway Patrol is investigating the incident and says charges against the driver are pending.

