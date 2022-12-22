People stranded in storm on I-90 Wednesday night

This is the westbound side of Interstate 90 near mile marker 82. More than 100 vehicles are...
This is the westbound side of Interstate 90 near mile marker 82. More than 100 vehicles are reportedly stuck on the interstate between Rapid City and Wall.(Pennington County Sheriff's Office)
By KOTA Staff
Published: Dec. 21, 2022 at 9:05 PM MST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - More than 100 vehicles are stranded on Interstate 90 Wednesday night, according to a release from the Pennington County Sheriff’s Office.

An unknown number of people are in the vehicles stuck between Rapid City and Wall, with most of them reportedly in the area from New Underwood to Wall.

The sheriff’s office says resources from the Pennington County Highway Department, state Department of Transportation and area fire departments are rescuing people along the interstate. Stranded motorists should call 911 and stay in their vehicles.

As of about 8:30 p.m., there were still some rooms at the Super 8 hotel in Wall and the Wall Community Center at 501 Main Street has a warming shelter (call 605-279-2665). More than 50 people are sheltering in Wall, according to the sheriff’s office.

Some motorists are taking shelter at the church in Wicksville; while about 65 people are at a warming shelter in New Underwood, 16104 Highway 14-16. Call Ben at 605-441-0708 for lodging in New Underwood.

An emergency operations center was opened in the Pennington County Administration Building. The sheriff’s office, Emergency Management and South Dakota Highway Patrol are coordinating efforts to get the stranded people to safety.

Interstate 90 was closed from Box Elder to Chamberlain at 6 p.m. Wednesday due to low visibility and drifting snow.

Copyright 2022 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

RCAS as of right now has not extended the school year
RCAS Snowday Update
It is believed the individual hit a patch of thin ice and broke through.
Missing snowmobiler’s body recovered
The South Dakota State Penitentiary in Sioux Falls.
Man serving life for Rapid City murders dies in prison
Noah Tietsort prepares to lead a blind mare back to her barn following last week's storm.
Custer man rescues blind, pregnant mare after storm
Perishable food should in a refrigerator should be discarded after four hours, frozen food in a...
Avoid putting food outside during a power outages

Latest News

Annual Salvation Army drive helps children find joy at Christmas.
Santa isn’t the only one handing out toys this year
Giving back at Monument Health
Spreading holiday cheer one bear at a time
Bikes offer people an alternative way to travel.
I Caught you Caring: Meet Roberta Harmon
No injuries were reported in the accident and charges are pending against the driver.
Semi-truck goes off road on I-90