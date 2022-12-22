Interstate 90 stretch closes Wednesday night

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Interstate 90 from Box Elder exit 67 to Chamberlain closes at 6 p.m. Wednesday due to snow and high winds causing blizzard-like conditions.

The South Dakota Department of Transportation also says there are several No Travel Advisories and Road Impassable conditions on state highways across the central and western part of the state.

Motorists, DOT added, should not try to use secondary roads to avoid the interstate closures. These are also impassable due to the drifting and blowing snow.

There is no established time that the DOT will have the interstate reopened. We will update the information when available.

For the latest on road and weather conditions, go to https://sd511.org or dial 511.

Click on this website’s closings link for the latest on area closures through Thursday.

