I Caught you Caring: Meet Roberta Harmon

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Homelessness has affected people in the U.S. for years and many believe the key to ending the problem is a community-wide coordinated approach. But one Rapid City organization is fighting homelessness through transportation.

One of the biggest milestones for people experiencing homelessness is getting a job. Part of that is having access to transportation. Something not readily available to everyone. But Roberta Harmon of “Mike’s Bikes: Rides that Matter” is giving two wheels to those who need a helping hand.

Harmon, who helped create the non-profit in 2016 refurbishes bikes, which are then donated to people who need them.

“People who were looking to get employed they could get a ride to the interview, but they couldn’t get a ride to work and so it’s hard to keep your employment if you don’t have transportation,” said Harmon, on why handing out bikes is one of the best ways to help people.

While the process of bike creation isn’t fast, it shows the hard work and dedication Harmon and her volunteers put into each ride. Working out of the Hope Center, volunteer mechanic Chuck Fullencamk says, it’s never a dull moment working with Harmon who never turns people away.

“It’s always interesting you never know what’s going to happen. You start working on a bike and someone comes up and their walker needs wheels and so we work on that and then someone comes up and their wheelchair breaks doesn’t work and we work on and then we go back to working on bikes,” said Fullencamk, on his experience working with Mike’s Bikes.

He also adds “Roberta is lively and tuned into people. She’s got a great heart.”

Armed with the belief that each bike can change a person’s life, Harmon pours her heart and soul into each ride.

“I love it. I’m getting teary-eyed right now because when I see smiles, I think of kids, I think of folks who probably had a rough ride and sometimes they just need a little joy, and I don’t know about you, but I think that there is a lot of joy in bike riding and there’s a lot of freedom,” said Harmon, on what it’s like handing out bikes to people.

For more information on how to donate or volunteer with Mike’s Bikes: Rides That Matter head to their Facebook page.

