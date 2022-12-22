Extreme cold continues today

Rapid City 7 Day Forecast
Rapid City 7 Day Forecast
By Eric W Gardner
Published: Dec. 22, 2022 at 6:25 AM MST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Although we won’t see any additional snowfall today, blowing snow and local ground blizzard conditions will continue to be a problem as gusty northwest winds continue. These winds will also create dangerously low wind chills of -35 to -55 today. Limit outdoor time today and don’t travel unless necessary!

Friday we’ll see less wind but temperatures will remain cold. At least many of us will get above zero!

Clouds will increase this XMAS weekend, with warmer temperatures. There could be an isolated rain or snow shower Sunday, but nothing significant.

Some 50s are possible next week!

Copyright 2022 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

RCAS as of right now has not extended the school year
RCAS Snowday Update
Interstate 90 from Box Elder exit 67 to Chamberlain closes at 6 p.m., Wednesday.
Interstate 90 stretch closes Wednesday night
No injuries were reported in the accident and charges are pending against the driver.
Semi-truck goes off road on I-90
Perishable food should in a refrigerator should be discarded after four hours, frozen food in a...
Avoid putting food outside during a power outages
This is the westbound side of Interstate 90 near mile marker 82. More than 100 vehicles are...
People stranded in storm on I-90 Wednesday night

Latest News

Dangerous cold will continue
Rapid City 7 Day Forecast
Extreme cold and some snow on the way today
Coldest morning will be Thursday
Dangerous cold weather Wednesday-Friday
Rapid City 7 day Forecast
Extremely cold air on the way