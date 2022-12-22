Drivers continue to try to get around closed I-90

Going around an interstate road closed sign can cost you hundreds, if not thousands of dollars.
Going around an interstate road closed sign can cost you hundreds, if not thousands of dollars.
By KOTA Staff
Published: Dec. 22, 2022 at 1:04 PM MST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - People who try to circumvent road closures can find themselves in hot water. Besides the possibility of injury or death, driving on closed roads can be fined $232, plus p to $1,000 in civil penalties. Then there is the cost of being rescued. That could be up to $10,000.

Penalties for non-compliance of Interstate Closures:

Any person who fails to observe any sign, marker, warning, notice or direction, or barrier placed or given under § 31-4-14.2 is guilty of a Class 2 misdemeanor. Any unauthorized presence on a closed highway is evidence of a violation of this section.

Interstate 90 is currently closed from Box Elder exit 67 to Chamberlain. At 4 p.m. (MT) that closure will extend to Sioux Falls. Secondary highways are also under No Travel advisories or are blocked by snow and stranded vehicles.

Copyright 2022 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

RCAS as of right now has not extended the school year
RCAS Snowday Update
No injuries were reported in the accident and charges are pending against the driver.
Semi-truck goes off road on I-90
Interstate 90 from Box Elder exit 67 to Chamberlain closes at 6 p.m., Wednesday.
Interstate 90 stretch closes Wednesday night
This is the westbound side of Interstate 90 near mile marker 82. More than 100 vehicles are...
People stranded in storm on I-90 Wednesday night
Perishable food should in a refrigerator should be discarded after four hours, frozen food in a...
Avoid putting food outside during a power outages

Latest News

A truck blocks a driving lane of Interstate 90 Thursday. Blizzard-like conditions are expected...
Interstate 90 closure expands to Sioux Falls
Photo submitted by Jennifer Chase Alone. People standing around a truck after loading it with...
One natural phenomenon after another, the people on the Pine Ridge Reservation tackle extreme circumstances
Winter cold snaps can put cattle at risk.
Cattle health plays a big role in being able to survive bitter cold
People stranded on Interstate 90 Wednesday night found shelter in Wall, New Underwood and...
Crews work through the night rescuing stranded people on Interstate 90