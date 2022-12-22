Dangerous cold will continue

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) -Air from Siberia managed to slip past the jet stream brining dangerously frigid air and temperatures to the region. It is cold, there is no other way to put it.

Due to the light low moisture snow some areas saw this morning combined with the frigid air and strengthening winds, areas to the east of Rapid City and north of Rapid City could see low visibility and blowing snow which will cause blizzard like conditions. The blizzard warning will last until 5 AM Friday.

Please remember when it is this cold to limit your time outside as frostbite will set in at around 5 minutes or less, hypothermia at 10. Pets cannot complain about pain/cold like we can so try to limit their time outside to around 5 minutes.

Temperatures start to slightly reach above freezing by Friday, however evening time temperatures remain well below freezing. Saturday, we make the attempt to warm up once again but only make it into the teens for some locations. Evening temperatures for Saturday are above freezing in some locations.

Try, try, try again as some may say. Sunday highs make a large jump into the 30s and 40s for Christmas. By Tuesday next week it looks like we will be in the 50s for some locations as we close out this turbulent month of December.

Stay warm, stay safe!

