Dangerous cold will continue

By Shelby Peplowski
Published: Dec. 21, 2022 at 10:01 PM MST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) -Air from Siberia managed to slip past the jet stream brining dangerously frigid air and temperatures to the region. It is cold, there is no other way to put it.

Due to the light low moisture snow some areas saw this morning combined with the frigid air and strengthening winds, areas to the east of Rapid City and north of Rapid City could see low visibility and blowing snow which will cause blizzard like conditions. The blizzard warning will last until 5 AM Friday.

Please remember when it is this cold to limit your time outside as frostbite will set in at around 5 minutes or less, hypothermia at 10. Pets cannot complain about pain/cold like we can so try to limit their time outside to around 5 minutes.

Temperatures start to slightly reach above freezing by Friday, however evening time temperatures remain well below freezing. Saturday, we make the attempt to warm up once again but only make it into the teens for some locations. Evening temperatures for Saturday are above freezing in some locations.

Try, try, try again as some may say. Sunday highs make a large jump into the 30s and 40s for Christmas. By Tuesday next week it looks like we will be in the 50s for some locations as we close out this turbulent month of December.

Stay warm, stay safe!

Copyright 2022 KEVN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

RCAS as of right now has not extended the school year
RCAS Snowday Update
It is believed the individual hit a patch of thin ice and broke through.
Missing snowmobiler’s body recovered
The South Dakota State Penitentiary in Sioux Falls.
Man serving life for Rapid City murders dies in prison
Noah Tietsort prepares to lead a blind mare back to her barn following last week's storm.
Custer man rescues blind, pregnant mare after storm
Perishable food should in a refrigerator should be discarded after four hours, frozen food in a...
Avoid putting food outside during a power outages

Latest News

Rapid City 7 Day Forecast
Extreme cold and some snow on the way today
Coldest morning will be Thursday
Dangerous cold weather Wednesday-Friday
Rapid City 7 day Forecast
Extremely cold air on the way
Wind chills near -50° at times
Dangerously cold weather this week