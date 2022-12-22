Crews work through the night rescuing stranded people on Interstate 90

Pennington County Sheriff’s Office believes everyone is accounted for
People stranded on Interstate 90 Wednesday night found shelter in Wall, New Underwood and...
People stranded on Interstate 90 Wednesday night found shelter in Wall, New Underwood and Wicksville.(Pennington County Sheriff's Office)
By KOTA Staff
Published: Dec. 22, 2022 at 8:59 AM MST
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Overnight, the Pennington County Sheriff’s Office made a sweep of the closed section of Interstate 90 between Box Elder and Wall to try to account for all stranded or abandoned vehicles.

See: People stranded in storm on I-90 Wednesday night

According to a social media post by the sheriff’s office, they believe everyone is accounted for. Many people sheltered in New Underwood, Wall and Wicksville.

The motorists who opted to stay with their vehicles had adequate fuel and supplies. Emergency workers are in contact with those motorists.

Snowplow crews are out Thursday morning working to re-open the interstate and other highways. However, driving conditions will continue to be dangerous for some time. For the latest on road and weather conditions, go to https://sd511.org or dial 511.

Whiteout conditions, coupled with several multi-vehicle crashes, prompted the closure of I-90 from exit 67 to wall early Wednesday night. More than 100 vehicles were reportedly stuck on that stretch of interstate.

