Space heaters are alternative way to warming the home but can be a fire hazards

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Below-freezing temperatures are rolling into the Black Hills and some families are breaking out the space heaters to avoid high heating costs but that doesn’t come without dangers.

Heating equipment is one of the leading causes of house fire deaths for a variety of reasons such as negligence and carelessness. But by following a few safety tips you can prevent accidents from happening.

According to the National Fire Protection Association, the safest way to prevent a home fire by heating equipment is to place the heating device at least three feet from anything combustible.

“Like drapes, blankets, items that are left on or around the floor if that’s where it’s being utilized, even items such as toys, kids playing around on the floor. And we want to make sure your kids and pets are safe as well, so we recommend a 3 ft radius around any kind of space heater or portable heating device,” said Lt. Steve McCollar, RCFD Fire and Life Safety Division.

Additionally, colder weather can cause people to increase the temperature on their thermostats, a move that could cause their bank accounts to take a hit.

Marc Eyre, vice president of electric operations for Black Hills Energy, says that there are other ways to keep your home warm without breaking the bank.

“The first thing is to keep the warm air in and so simple things you can do just to you know plug up drafts or other things around doors and windows, you know weather stripping is good. Also, with the window make sure the blinds are closed and the drapes shut,” added Eyre.

Severe weather can also cause power outages in some areas so people should be prepared with flashlights, batteries, and drinking water in case of emergencies.

