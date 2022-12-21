SD Board of Regents to set policy in wake of ‘kid friendly’ drag show

A drag show at South Dakota State University sparked interest by lawmakers and the state Board of Regents.
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A “kid friendly” drag queen show on the South Dakota State University campus last month sparked complaints by several state lawmakers. That, in turn, prompted the South Dakota Board of Regents to set a new policy.

At a special meeting Wednesday, the regents voted to create a new policy to “enhance the protection of minors on campus,” according to a release from the board.

“We want our campuses to be safe and welcoming places for students, staff, and visitors of all ages,” said Board of Regents President Pam Roberts. “To provide our universities and campus organizations with guidance on events where minors are invited, we have directed staff to expedite the formation of a Minors on Campus policy.”

The SDSU president said the university did not sponsor the questionable drag show. It was sponsored by the Gender and Sexualities Alliance student organization.

In it’s release, the board acknowledged that universities responsibly host events involving children. The new policy, the board stated, will outline requirements for all events on campus that include minors. While that policy is being developed, the board will look at all upcoming campus events that minors might attend.

