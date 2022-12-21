Safety tips while enjoying snowmobiling through the Black Hills

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - With more than 400 miles of groomed snowmobile trails in the Black Hills National Forest, 350 of those are part of the South Dakota and Wyoming snowmobile program.

According to the New Hampshire Snowmobile Association, the three highest contributing factors to accidents were inexperience, unsafe speeds, and inattention.

Snowmobiling is a popular pass time here in the Black Hills and staying safe while out on the trails is one of South Dakota’s Game, Fish, and Parks goals every year. One of the owners of Trailshead Lodge gave advice on how to stay safe on the trails.

“The first basic thing to have is a map, a trail map, it’s best to know where you’re at, at all times in case you do have issues with your snowmobile, with personal, with kids if you have them along. You always want to know where you’re at on the trail,” said Trailshead Lodge owner Todd Ebright.

Ebright added that if you find yourself lost on the trail it is important to call for help if you can or flag someone down. He also recommended that you should not try to make the solo trip back.

“Second of all, it’s always best to know you have enough gas to get where you want to go. Make sure that your machine is running properly, and you have enough gas to from point A to point B,” said Ebright.

Machine preparation is not the only thing that is encouraged while sledding.

“When you’re snowmobiling you always want to make sure you have a helmet, you want to have good gloves, you want to have good boots, you want to have snow pants and a good jacket. It’s always easier to take clothes off if you get too warm on a warm day than to not bring them with you,” said Ebright.

This would include bringing safety items as well.

“Always be prepared for anything. Be prepared with like a first aid kit, and blankets, know where the warming huts are, make sure they have a map, and a compass is great too. Make sure that they know where they’re at all times,” said Ebright.

Ebright explained that large M’s on the trail map indicate a warming hut which can be used to help you warm up while sledding.

If you are interested in finding one of the snowmobile trails you can head over to the Black Hills & Badlands SD website or you can click here for the snowmobile interactive map.

Copyright 2022 KEVN. All rights reserved.