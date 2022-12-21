RCAS Snowday Update

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) -Last week Rapid City students were out of class because of the winter weather. Now parents are questioning why the district called for snow days versus e-learning days.

Last week Bobbi Schaefbauer, community relations manager for the district, said they simply weren’t prepared for the incoming snowstorm.

“The Rapid City Area Schools didn’t send home computers with kids or anything like that,” said Schaefbauer

Rapid City Area Schools did decline an on-camera interview today, but did tell us that during COVID, administrators knew students would be out for an extended period of the time therefore were able to give out laptops for online learning.

“If needed for preparation for future snow days if eLearning is a possibility, we will start looking at that. Right now, with this storm it just kind of came out of nowhere, and then was not exactly what we expected either. So, we had to do the precautions that we needed to for the safety of our students, staff and families,” said Schaefbauer

Even though RCAS said the storm came out of nowhere and was not what they expected our team of meteorologists had been predicting a significant winter storm for more than a week prior.

As of right now, RCAS has not extended the school year to make up for those days.

Copyright 2022 KOTA. All rights reserved.