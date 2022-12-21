Man out on bond found with $9M in cocaine during traffic stop, sheriff’s office says

Florence County deputies say they discovered about $9 million worth of cocaine during a traffic...
Florence County deputies say they discovered about $9 million worth of cocaine during a traffic stop on Interstate 95.(Florence County Sheriff’s Office)
By WMBF Staff and Jordan Gartner
Published: Dec. 20, 2022 at 6:17 PM MST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF/Gray News) - A traffic stop turned into a major drug bust in South Carolina this week.

According to the Florence County Sheriff’s Office, it all started when deputies stopped a vehicle for speeding on Interstate 95 on Monday.

The sheriff’s office said deputies had probable cause to search the car during the traffic stop and ended up finding 118 pounds of cocaine, $182,000 in cash and a gun.

Authorities identified the driver as 34-year-old Sheldon Alexander. He is from Los Angeles and a native of Trinidad, but investigators said he is in the U.S. illegally.

Deputies said Alexander was found to be out on bond and is also facing a murder charge in California.

Authorities in South Carolina say Sheldon Alexander has been arrested in a major drug bust.
Authorities in South Carolina say Sheldon Alexander has been arrested in a major drug bust.(Florence County Sheriff’s Office)

The 34-year-old was booked into the Florence County Detention Center.

Florence County authorities said the cocaine had an estimated street value of around $9 million.

Copyright 2022 WMBF via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The South Dakota State Penitentiary in Sioux Falls.
Man serving life for Rapid City murders dies in prison
It is believed the individual hit a patch of thin ice and broke through.
Missing snowmobiler’s body recovered
Wyoming and South Dakota governors ease fuel delivery rules due to snowstorm.
South Dakota, Wyoming governors ease heating fuel delivery rules
Noah Tietsort prepares to lead a blind mare back to her barn following last week's storm.
Custer man rescues blind, pregnant mare after storm
RCAS did not add any days to the end of this school year due to the recent storm.
Snowstorm didn’t extend RCAS schedule

Latest News

Federal and city officials said a gate repair at Pactola Reservoir was to blame for this...
City government, reclamation bureau to continue Rapid Creek discussion
Lakewood Dog Warden rescues dozens of dogs in extreme hoarding conditions
Lakewood Dog Warden rescues dozens of dogs in extreme hoarding conditions
Airport Director Patrick Dame recommended that the Rapid City Common Council approve a rate...
Airport rates to increase in 2023
A 6.4 magnitude quake hit Humboldt County, California, early Tuesday.
Violent California earthquake damages homes, disrupts power
This Oct. 21, 2022, photo provided by the California Department of Corrections and...
California judge rejects new murder trial for Scott Peterson