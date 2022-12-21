City government, reclamation bureau to continue Rapid Creek discussion

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - At the Rapid City Common Council’s meeting two weeks ago, several members of the public expressed concerns over falling water levels in Rapid Creek.

Federal and city officials said a gate repair at Pactola Reservoir was to blame for this massive drop in water flow.

Later that week, flows were increased closer to normal.

However, Councilwoman Laura Armstrong says the city is gearing up to have more discussions with the U.S. Bureau of Reclamation about what can be done to address concerns whenever water flow needs to be reduced.

”We’re not looking to point fingers or cast blame, but what I think we can all agree on is that we don’t want that to happen again,” A So, I think that’s going to be the point of the discussions.”

Outdoor enthusiasts were especially concerned that the low levels would impact the fish population.

