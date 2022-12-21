Adopt, don’t shop for pets

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - During the pandemic many people used the internet to get their holiday shopping done, ordering groceries and searching for a new pet.

However, with an increase in online shopping, more scammers have come out with new ways to trick people into giving them their money.

American Pet Products Association (APPA) conducted a survey for the 2021-2022 year that showed 70 percent of households in the U.S. own a pet. With more people staying home during the pandemic there was an increase for people searching for a pet.

“Scammers have found out a way to wrap a scam within a scam,” said Jessica Schmidt, vice president South Dakota Region, Better Business Bureau, INC.

According to the Better Business Bureau up to 80 percent of online advertisements for pets are fake.

Animal scams can come in many forms: you can search for your perfect pet and there will be an online website with what you want, scammers can post on social media sites that they are giving away free animals but they just need a rehoming fee, and finally once you put down a deposit on an animal scammers will ask for more money with transporting the animal to you.

“It’s no different if someone walked into your home and said give me a thousand dollars, it’s the exact same thing,” said Schmidt

The BBB suggests that if you are able to see the animal in person, this will be less of a risk than just receiving photos.

There are some steps you can if you would still like to purchase an animal online. You can do a reverse image search of the animal, ask to do a video call with the seller, and if the price is too good to be true, it probably is.

If you did end up getting scammed, you should report the scam to FTC, BBB, and to law enforcement.

Besides looking online for an animal, you can also look at a local shelter.

“Reach out to those rescues first, your local humane society can always help you find a dog. And something about adopted animals out of a shelter it’s like they know they’ve been rescued,” said Schmidt

Many shelters are experiencing high volumes of people dropping off their animals, so you may just find a new best friend.

“There are so many animals that get surrendered to shelters every year. I mean all the shelters right now are overcrowding with cute little dogs like these,” said Kay Kieper, outreach education coordinator, Black Hills Humane Society.

Adopting an animal has many benefits and are well prepped to go home with you.

“These guys come spayed or neutered, they get microchipped and they have at least their first round of shots, so they are completely ready to go home to their forever home,” said Kieper

The Humane Society rescues more than 5,000 animals every year and no animal is turned away.

Copyright 2022 KOTA. All rights reserved.