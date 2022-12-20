UPDATE: Two injured in officer-involved shooting in Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Sioux Falls Police Department reported an officer-involved shooting happened Tuesday afternoon at the Kum & Go gas station at Russell and Minnesota Ave.

An officer made a traffic stop at the gas station around 1:30 p.m. When the officer approached the vehicle, the car started moving toward him, and the officer believed the vehicle was going to hit him, according to police spokesman Sam Clemens. He fired, striking the female driver and male passenger of the vehicle. The woman was struck in the torso and is still receiving medical treatment. The man received non-life-threatening injuries. Both were taken to the hospital.

The Division of Criminal Investigation has taken over the investigation.

The area is expected to be impacted for up to several hours.

PREVIOUSLY: Several first responding units are on scene at a Sioux Falls Kum & Go.

Currently, police tape blocks off the perimeter around the Kum & Go on Russell and Minnesota ave. There are several police units, fire trucks, and an ambulance on the scene as well.

To the north of the gas station, police are blocking off Minnesota ave.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

