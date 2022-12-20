A rise in the military housing allowance would be provided by the National Defense Authorization Act

97% of military families in the United States will see a 12% increase in their basic allowance...
97% of military families in the United States will see a 12% increase in their basic allowance for housing.(Nick Nelson)
By Nick Nelson
Published: Dec. 19, 2022 at 5:55 PM MST
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Last week, the U.S. Senate passed the National Defense Authorization Act. Among a number of things it does to change the military budget, it provides more aid for servicemen looking for housing.

This may prove to be especially beneficial to current and future military families stationed at Ellsworth Air Force Base, given the current state of the housing market.

Some fear potential hikes in rent prices, given the additional funds into allowances, but Sen. Mike Rounds, who supported the NDAA, said that it will still benefit servicemen more than it would disadvantage them.

“If somebody asks you that, because you’re going to get a pay raise, is that going to make everything else more expensive, and maybe it will,” Rounds said. “But what happens if you don’t get a pay raise? You’ll still have prices that are going up.”

That sentiment is shared by Elevate Rapid City CEO Tom Johnson, who said that a continued high inflation rate may cause a small rent increase, but it’s nothing that potential military renters should worry about.

“Inflation happens for all of us, so inflation is going to happen for them as well,” Johnson said. “But we don’t expect our development community to gouge or take advantage of our military families like that. People that live and develop housing for this area are ethical people.”

The NDAA is ready to be signed by President Joe Biden.

