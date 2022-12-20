Post-Christmas cleanup, what goes in the trash and what goes in the recycling bin

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - The stockings are hung, and the presents lay beneath the tree. The scene before the chaos of the present opening begins, where the floors become covered in wrapping paper and extra boxes. Cleaning up the mess correctly helps the garbage person when they come to collect the trash later.

The Rapid City Solid Waste Division says knowing what can be placed in the trash versus the recycling bin helps a lot. Here’s what goes in your trash, wrapping paper, packing items, ribbons, and bows. The boxes and glass bottles can go into the recycling bin.

“We have a lot of labor on our end, so we hand sort everything, and not everyone knows that,” said Ria Hannon, Outreach & Education Coordinator, of Rapid City Solid Waste Division. “We call it wish-cycling, so you hope and you’re not sure if it’s recyclable so “we’re going to throw it in just in case.” We see that a lot and we have to manually take that off the line.”

Hannon also says to ensure all the trash is in the bins and not next to them, otherwise, it will be left behind.

