Holiday event brought back to Wind Cave National Park

The annual event was put on hold last year due to the pandemic.
By Humberto Giles-Sanchez
Published: Dec. 20, 2022 at 12:26 AM MST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - During the height of the Covid-19 pandemic, an annual event at the “Wind Cave National Park” visitor center had to shut down, but on Monday, it made its return.

The holiday open house at “Wind Cave National Park” was brought back after being canceled last year due to the pandemic. The event is a way to get students interested in visiting the park and learning more about “Wind Cave National Park,” along with getting them interested in what goes on in the Black Hills.

“This is a place we like to look at as an outdoor classroom. So, this is a good way, fun way to come out and learn about who we are and what we do here,” said Wind Cave National Park spokesperson Tom Farrell.

Farrell added the event is also a way for the park to thank the surrounding community for its support.

Copyright 2022 KEVN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The South Dakota State Penitentiary in Sioux Falls.
Man serving life for Rapid City murders dies in prison
Protecting your vehicle from key fob hackers, thieves
Protecting your car from key fob hackers, thieves
Homeless artist Joel Bennett sitting on a bench in Rapid City.
Rapid City, Sioux Falls help the homeless with new focus on Native American needs
Dangerous Wind Chills KEVN
Extremely cold air moves in for the week
Highs will mostly be in the teens
Brutally cold temperatures next week

Latest News

One of the many species of birds that inhabit Wind Cave National Park.
Importance of Christmas bird counts throughout the Black Hills
Councilman Jason Salamun brought forward a resolution at Monday night’s city council meeting...
Rapid City government considering restricting TikTok on city devices
The annual event was put on hold last year due to the pandemic.
Holiday Open House returns
The bird count is helpful for determining the ecological health of the Black Hills.
Flocking together for the annual Wind Cave Nation Park Bird Count