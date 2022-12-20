Extremely cold air on the way

Rapid City 7 day Forecast
Rapid City 7 day Forecast
By Eric W Gardner
Published: Dec. 20, 2022 at 11:02 AM MST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - No change in the forecast - still looking at extremely cold arctic air to pour into the area Wednesday and Thursday. The arrival of the coldest air will be accompanied by a band of blowing snow Wednesday. Strong, gusty winds of 25 to 45 miles per hour will be likely Wednesday afternoon through Thursday. These winds, combined with the brutally cold airmass will produce wind chills of -40 to -60 Wednesday night and Thursday.

Warmer air returns by the XMAS Weekend, especially Sunday, Christmas Day when highs will reach the lower 40s.

The last week of 2022 looks to be much milder.

Copyright 2022 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The South Dakota State Penitentiary in Sioux Falls.
Man serving life for Rapid City murders dies in prison
Wyoming and South Dakota governors ease fuel delivery rules due to snowstorm.
South Dakota, Wyoming governors ease heating fuel delivery rules
RCAS did not add any days to the end of this school year due to the recent storm.
Snowstorm didn’t extend RCAS schedule
A dog at the Humane Society of the Black Hills checks out the other dogs at the shelter.
A fast bathroom trip for pets during extreme wind-chill
Snow and below freezing temperatures can be dangerous for anyone who is outside for long...
Cornerstone Rescue Mission needs to replenish supplies

Latest News

Wind chills near -50° at times
Dangerously cold weather this week
Rapid City 7 Day Forecast
Cold today but extremely cold later this week.
Dangerous Wind Chills KEVN
Extremely cold air moves in for the week
Highs will mostly be in the teens
Brutally cold temperatures next week