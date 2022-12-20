Dangerous cold weather Wednesday-Friday

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - A Wind Chill Warning has been upgraded for our entire area and it will last until 5pm Friday. We are going to see wind chill values become dangerous on Wednesday. Wind chills could get as low as -40° Wednesday evening, and then close to -50° Thursday morning. Brutal wind chills will continue throughout Thursday and most of Friday as well. Conditions will finally get better starting on Saturday.

