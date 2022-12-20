Custer man rescues blind, pregnant mare after storm

Noah Tietsort prepares to lead a blind mare back to her barn following last week's storm.
Noah Tietsort prepares to lead a blind mare back to her barn following last week's storm.(Barbara Jean Atchison)
By KOTA Staff
Published: Dec. 20, 2022 at 11:44 AM MST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Noah Tietsort of Custer went more than the extra mile to help a rancher in need.

When last week’s storm ended, Tietsort got on his snowmobile and rode to Lead to help get a blind and pregnant mare back to her barn, according to Barbara Jean Atchison (who shot the photos).

During the storm, the mare got stuck in a snowbank behind a wire fence. Tietsort shoveled the drift and used wire cutters to free the mare; then lead her home.

He also found the ranch’s turkeys that were out in the snow.

Copyright 2022 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The South Dakota State Penitentiary in Sioux Falls.
Man serving life for Rapid City murders dies in prison
Wyoming and South Dakota governors ease fuel delivery rules due to snowstorm.
South Dakota, Wyoming governors ease heating fuel delivery rules
RCAS did not add any days to the end of this school year due to the recent storm.
Snowstorm didn’t extend RCAS schedule
A dog at the Humane Society of the Black Hills checks out the other dogs at the shelter.
A fast bathroom trip for pets during extreme wind-chill
Snow and below freezing temperatures can be dangerous for anyone who is outside for long...
Cornerstone Rescue Mission needs to replenish supplies

Latest News

The George S. Mickelson Criminal Justice Center in Pierre, South Dakota. The office is the...
Marty Jackley announces hires, retains a number of current AG staffers
One of the many species of birds that inhabit Wind Cave National Park.
Importance of Christmas bird counts throughout the Black Hills
The annual Wind Cave National Park holiday open house was brought back after being canceled due...
Holiday event brings back to Wind Cave National Park
Councilman Jason Salamun brought forward a resolution at Monday night’s city council meeting...
Rapid City government considering restricting TikTok on city devices