Cornerstone Rescue Mission needs to replenish supplies

Last week’s snowstorm depleted mission supplies, just as a dangerous cold spell moves in
Snow and below freezing temperatures can be dangerous for anyone who is outside for long...
Snow and below freezing temperatures can be dangerous for anyone who is outside for long periods of time.(Juliana Alford)
By Juliana Alford
Published: Dec. 19, 2022 at 6:53 PM MST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Snow and below freezing temperatures can be dangerous for anyone who is outside for long periods of time. But the Cornerstone Rescue Mission in Rapid City is offering help to some of the people who need it.

Last week due to the snow more people were seeking shelter and help. By offering more assistance to people, food and shelter can run out quickly.

Cornerstone executive director Lysa Allison says that they are prepped for 60-90 days of food. However, they are running low on some items.

“We are in need of cream of mushroom and cream of chicken soup, cold cereal and salad dressing of any kind. If anybody would like to donate that, that would be great,” Allison said.

Cornerstone said in addition to food items they are always in need of gently used towels, twin sheets and blankets. If you have any donations you would like to drop off you can take them to 30 Main Street.

Cornerstone will also be having their Christmas meal on Christmas day from 1:30 p.m. to 3 p.m. at the Main Street location.

Cornerstone is offering night-to-night options for people who need it. You have the option to stay one night or come back day after day for multiple nights. They are also staying open during the day to make sure no one is left out in the cold.

Copyright 2022 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The South Dakota State Penitentiary in Sioux Falls.
Man serving life for Rapid City murders dies in prison
Protecting your vehicle from key fob hackers, thieves
Protecting your car from key fob hackers, thieves
Homeless artist Joel Bennett sitting on a bench in Rapid City.
Rapid City, Sioux Falls help the homeless with new focus on Native American needs
Dangerous Wind Chills KEVN
Extremely cold air moves in for the week
Highs will mostly be in the teens
Brutally cold temperatures next week

Latest News

If you plan on flying this holiday season TSA does have some items you can't take on the plane...
What naughty and nice items can you bring through TSA?
97% of military families in the United States will see a 12% increase in their basic allowance...
A rise in the military housing allowance would be provided by the National Defense Authorization Act
Keeping your furnace in working order saves money and keeps you from that chill.
This is a week you definitely don’t want your furnace to go on the fritz
Wind chills near -50° at times
Brutally cold this week