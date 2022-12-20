Amber Alert issued for 5-month-old twin boys in Ohio

Kasson and Kyair Thomass were abducted when they were left inside a 2010 Honda Accord.
Kasson and Kyair Thomass were abducted when they were left inside a 2010 Honda Accord.(National Center for Missing & Exploited Children)
By Gray News staff
Published: Dec. 20, 2022 at 12:08 AM MST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Authorities in Ohio issued an Amber Alert for twin 5-month-old boys who were abducted on Monday before 10 p.m.

According to Columbus police and the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, Kasson and Kyair Thomass were left in their seats in a running car while their mother walked into a pizza restaurant.

The woman turned around once inside the store and realized her black four-door 2010 Honda Accord was missing along with her two sons, investigators said.

The twin boys both have brown hair and eyes and were last seen wearing a brown outfit.

Kasson and Kyair Thomass were left in their seats in a running car while their mother walked...
Kasson and Kyair Thomass were left in their seats in a running car while their mother walked into a pizza restaurant, police said.(National Center for Missing & Exploited Children)

The stolen vehicle with Ohio license plates is missing a front bumper and has a dent on “the left rear quarter panel with a torn temp tag on the rear.”

Anyone with information about the location of the twins is asked to call Columbus police at 614-645-4701.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The South Dakota State Penitentiary in Sioux Falls.
Man serving life for Rapid City murders dies in prison
Protecting your vehicle from key fob hackers, thieves
Protecting your car from key fob hackers, thieves
Homeless artist Joel Bennett sitting on a bench in Rapid City.
Rapid City, Sioux Falls help the homeless with new focus on Native American needs
Dangerous Wind Chills KEVN
Extremely cold air moves in for the week
Highs will mostly be in the teens
Brutally cold temperatures next week

Latest News

Thousands of fans lined up in the middle of the night to try to get a glimpse of the Argentina...
Huge crowds welcome Argentina team after World Cup victory
Thousands of fans lined up in the middle of the night to try to get a glimpse of the Argentina...
World Cup winners return to Argentina for hero's welcome
One of the many species of birds that inhabit Wind Cave National Park.
Importance of Christmas bird counts throughout the Black Hills
The annual Wind Cave National Park holiday open house was brought back after being canceled due...
Holiday event brought back to Wind Cave National Park