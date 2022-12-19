Waniyetu winter art show features Native artists

The late evening news on KEVN Black Hills Fox Sunday
By Juliana Alford
Published: Dec. 19, 2022 at 8:18 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Regional artists gathered Sunday for the Waniyetu art sale located at the Racing Magpie in Rapid City.

This is the first art event at Racing Magpie at their new center. This event was to bring in community Native artists to sell their work.

“As the culture is were all interconnected, we all know each other, were all related to each other, so this kind of event that I guess you know kind of serves our purpose. Hopefully it reaches out to more of the Rapid City residents to really see and understand the creative entities that live here within our community,” said Jhon Goes In Center, Lakota Creative.

Due to the response today Goes In Center said they will plan for another event in the future and hopefully start to do monthly events.

Copyright 2022 KOTA. All rights reserved.

