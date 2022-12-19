Tinsley, the super friendly dog

Tinsley is this week's Pet of the Week at the Humane Society of the Black Hills.
By Keith Grant
Published: Dec. 19, 2022 at 3:35 PM MST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - If you need a running buddy this week’s Pet of the Week, Tinsley, is the perfect match.

She is an uber-friendly greyhound mix, that will talk to everyone, humans and other dogs. She is a younger dog, almost 1-year-old, so there is much time for her and you to learn tricks. Tinsley is a praise-motivated dog that can be your partner for more than 13 years. And best of all she loves playing in the snow.

