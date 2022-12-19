Snowstorm didn’t extend RCAS schedule

The late evening news on KEVN Black Hills Fox Sunday
By Juliana Alford
Published: Dec. 19, 2022 at 8:23 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Rapid City area schools were closed last week for 3 days due to inclement weather, driving conditions, and staff.

As of right now, no additional school days were added towards the end of the year.

However, no online learning days were required on the days students missed.

“The Rapid City Area Schools didn’t send home computers with kids or anything like that,” said Bobbi Schaefbauer, Community Relations Manager, RCAS

When schools are closed this leaves many students without the option of school lunches. However, Schaefbauer said most schools were still able to accommodate families you needed the help.

“We do have some teachers and principals that are actually at the schools contacting the parents from their school and families, and actually handing out food, so that way families do have food for these few days we have had off of school,” said Schaefbauer

On Thursday, not only did the weather affect transportation to schools, but RCAS had about 126 teachers call out. Schools did reopen on Friday with a two-hour late start.

Copyright 2022 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Protecting your vehicle from key fob hackers, thieves
Protecting your car from key fob hackers, thieves
Highs will mostly be in the teens
Brutally cold temperatures next week
Homeless artist Joel Bennett sitting on a bench in Rapid City.
Rapid City, Sioux Falls help the homeless with new focus on Native American needs
Dangerous Wind Chills KEVN
Extremely cold air moves in for the week
The South Dakota Department of Transportation opened Interstate 90 Saturday morning.
Traffic rolling again on Interstate 90

Latest News

Waniyetu art show featured Native artists' works for sale
Waniyetu winter art show features Native artists
Prayer Ride
Final Dakota 38+2 Prayer Ride prompted by spiritual leader
South Dakota Capitol in Pierre.
Matters of the State: Lawmaker travel scrutiny; Vargo discusses AG experience
Ellsworth Air Force Base Air Show
Ellsworth AFB receives international award for air show