Man serving life for Rapid City murders dies in prison

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Jimmy Weatherford, a 63-year-old man serving life for a Rapid City murder, has died at the South Dakota State Penitentiary in Sioux Falls.

Weatherford reportedly died Sunday, Dec. 18. The Department of Corrections did not release how Weatherford died.

Weather was serving two life sentences for first-degree murder and a 25-year sentence for attempted first-degree murder in Pennington County.

Weatherford was convicted of killed two people in March 1986 at a Rapid City home owned by Talia Haefs. He shot and killed his common-law wife Angela Koricanek, and Haefs. Weatherford also shot and seriously injured an acquaintance, David Engelbrecht.

