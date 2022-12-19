Extremely cold air moves in for the week

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Cloudy skies and areas of dense freezing fog will be likely overnight. This could create some slippery spots for your morning commute, so be careful. Temperatures will be very cold as lows will fall below zero for much of the area.

Highs Monday will be the warmest all week with many in the single digits and some spots close to the teens. Skies clear up and become partly cloudy by the middle of the day and through the afternoon.

Tuesday will have highs below zero, or barely making it into the single digits. Plenty of clouds are expected through the day. Wednesday and Thursday will have high temperatures that remain below zero for nearly the entire area. Snow showers are likely on Wednesday and could bring a fluffy dusting up to two inches of snow across the area.

Low temperatures will fall into the minus teens and twenties Wednesday, Thursday and Friday morning. This will cause temperatures to remain below zero from Tuesday evening through midday Friday, at least. Temperatures Tuesday might not make it above zero, which would mean the stretch of below zero temperatures could go from Monday evening to midday Friday. Something to watch.

Wind chill values will range from the minus teens to minus thirties Monday and Tuesday. Wednesday, Thursday and Friday could see wind chill values drop into the -40s and 50s at times. This could be life threatening cold for some. Frostbite could occur in as little as 5 minutes.

The cold, Arctic air will start to pull away over the holiday weekend with highs in the 20s for Christmas Eve and into the 30s to near 40° Christmas Day. Models are showing warmer temperatures both days, but form my experience of forecasting, it takes a day or two to really break out of the cold compared to just jumping right into the more mild air.

The final week of 2022 looks to bring above normal temperatures to the area with plenty of days in the 40s and even some 50s possible. Quite the three week stretch we could have, going from multiple feet of snow, to temperatures below zero for nearly a week, then into the 50s. Gotta love that South Dakota weather!

