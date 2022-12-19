Dangerously cold weather this week

By Jacob Montesano
Published: Dec. 19, 2022 at 4:26 PM MST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - A Winter Storm Watch is in effect for the South Dakota Plains from 11am Wednesday through 5am Friday. 1-3 inches of snowfall is possible for these areas. The bigger concern is for blowing snow, creating whiteout conditions at times. The bigger story this week will be the cold temperatures. A Wind Chill Warning for Northwestern South Dakota and A Wind Chill Advisory for the rest of our area will go into effect tonight at midnight. The Wind Chill Warning will last until 5pm Friday, with wind chills as low as -50° at times. The Wind Chill Advisory will last until 5pm Wednesday, with wind chills as low as -35° at times. However, for those areas under the Wind Chill Advisory, there is a Wind Chill Watch in effect from 5pm Wednesday until 5pm Friday. My guess is that those in the Wind Chill Advisory will be upgraded to a Wind Chill Warning for Wednesday night through Friday morning. Thursday and Friday mornings we could see wind chills as low as -50° for our entire area. For tonight, we’ll see lows dropping below zero for our entire area. Highs tomorrow will only be in the single digits, with northern counties staying below zero throughout the afternoon. Later in the week, there is a potential for us to break record lows, especially Thursday and Friday. Conditions will finally get better for Christmas Eve and especially on Christmas.

