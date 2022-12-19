Cold today but extremely cold later this week.

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Very nasty winter weather is expected this week - not a blizzard like we saw last week, but extremely cold temperatures, and historically low wind chills.

Today through Tuesday we’ll see periods of fog and flurries during the mornings with lingering afternoon clouds. Winds will generally be light with highs in the single digits, but warmer in the higher Black Hills.

A powerful arctic cold front moves through late Tuesday evening through Wednesday. this front will usher in extremely cold air, and will also be accompanied by high winds. Wind Chills of -40 to -60 will be possible Wednesday and Thursday! We haven’t seen these sorts of wind chills on an extended, widespread basis in more than 10 years.

Snow will accompany the arrival of the frigid air Wednesday. 1″-3″ of dry, fluffy snow will be possible in spots.

Much milder temperatures arrive over the Christmas Weekend with 40s possible on Christmas Day!

