Cold today but extremely cold later this week.

Rapid City 7 Day Forecast
Rapid City 7 Day Forecast
By Eric W Gardner
Published: Dec. 19, 2022 at 7:23 AM MST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Very nasty winter weather is expected this week - not a blizzard like we saw last week, but extremely cold temperatures, and historically low wind chills.

Today through Tuesday we’ll see periods of fog and flurries during the mornings with lingering afternoon clouds. Winds will generally be light with highs in the single digits, but warmer in the higher Black Hills.

A powerful arctic cold front moves through late Tuesday evening through Wednesday. this front will usher in extremely cold air, and will also be accompanied by high winds. Wind Chills of -40 to -60 will be possible Wednesday and Thursday! We haven’t seen these sorts of wind chills on an extended, widespread basis in more than 10 years.

Snow will accompany the arrival of the frigid air Wednesday. 1″-3″ of dry, fluffy snow will be possible in spots.

Much milder temperatures arrive over the Christmas Weekend with 40s possible on Christmas Day!

Copyright 2022 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Protecting your vehicle from key fob hackers, thieves
Protecting your car from key fob hackers, thieves
Highs will mostly be in the teens
Brutally cold temperatures next week
Homeless artist Joel Bennett sitting on a bench in Rapid City.
Rapid City, Sioux Falls help the homeless with new focus on Native American needs
Dangerous Wind Chills KEVN
Extremely cold air moves in for the week
The South Dakota Department of Transportation opened Interstate 90 Saturday morning.
Traffic rolling again on Interstate 90

Latest News

Dangerous Wind Chills KEVN
Extremely cold air moves in for the week
Highs will mostly be in the teens
Brutally cold temperatures next week
Colder next week
Brutally cold for next week
Snow
More snow is possible through this evening