National Wreaths Across America day honors fallen military members

Volunteers place more than 1,000 while reading the names of our fallen heroes aloud.
Volunteers place more than 1,000 while reading the names of our fallen heroes aloud.(Cyle Clark)
By Cyle Clark
Published: Dec. 18, 2022 at 10:33 AM MST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Saturday, members of the community joined together to honor and remember those that served in the U.S. military.

Wreaths Across America is an organization that helps people pay tribute to the sacrifices made by members of the military who are active, retired, or fallen.

Volunteers came out to the Black Hills National Cemetery to lay wreaths on the graves of fallen servicemen. More than 1,000 wreaths were placed in the cemetery by volunteers.

”Considering the weather and logistics of putting this together this year, I really appreciate all these people. It’s a tremendous turnout this year, I really appreciate everyone,” said Dan Ziegler, site coordinator for Wreaths Across America.

Additionally, people were instructed to read the names on the headstones aloud to ensure that their service and sacrifice is never forgotten.

Copyright 2022 KEVN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Interstate 90 from Rapid City to Wyoming reopened Friday afternoon.
South Dakota DOT might have rest of I-90 open Saturday
The South Dakota Department of Transportation opened Interstate 90 Saturday morning.
Traffic rolling again on Interstate 90
Highs will mostly be in the teens
Brutally cold temperatures next week
Rapid City Area Schools’ Board of Education seeking superintendent
Rapid City Area Schools search for superintendent
With snowy weather causing low visibility and drifting snow South Dakota put a number of...
Pennington County Search and Rescue team responds to calls during severe weather

Latest News

Robbinsdale Lounge opened its doors to help distribute toys to families in need.
The Black Hills Toy Drive comes to an end
Respect Act
Dusty Johnson Respect Act
South Dakota Attorney General Mark Vargo
South Dakota Attorney General Mark Vargo
LN Education Conference
LN Education Conference