The Black Hills Toy Drive comes to an end

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - One of the most exciting parts of waking up on Christmas is seeing presents under the tree, however not all children get to experience that moment. But one local organization came together to make sure children across the Black Hills have something to look forward to on Christmas day.

After two months of collecting donations, the Black Hills Toy Drive distributed more than 2,000 toys to families in need.

The drive was supported by members of the community and local businesses who came together to make sure no child was left behind on Christmas.

One local business came through with a last-minute donation of toys for the older age group. Ghost Canyon exteriors owners Kevin Dirk and Joseph Myers shared it was important to give back to the community that has supported them.

“Our community has blessed us and helped our businesses grow over the last six years unbelievably more than we expected that’s more than enough reason to give back to the people that have helped us,” said Dirk.

“Definitely and we’re both family men and we both have kids and before we started this business, we didn’t a lot of money so something like this would have helped us a lot back in the day. So, we want to just give back to the community, give back to the kids, and have a smile on their face Christmas morning,” said Myers.

With the cancellation of the local Toys for Tots program, the Black Hills Toy Drive stepped up to help fill the gap left by the program’s ending.

Chris Cooper, one of the founders of the toy drive says there is no better feeling than lending a helping hand and feeling this need in the community.

“Seeing a lot of these people who come through here who might be having a hard time right now be able to get something to kind of boost their spirits. They walk out of here with a smile on their face and there’s just not much you can do to beat that,” said Cooper.

Despite being its first year, the Black Hills Toy drive had nearly 2,000 kids register for the event and offered a free wrapping service for toys that were handed out during the drive.

