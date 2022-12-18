The Black Hills Toy Drive comes to an end

Robbinsdale Lounge opened its doors to help distribute toys to families in need.
Robbinsdale Lounge opened its doors to help distribute toys to families in need.(Cyle Clark)
By Cyle Clark
Published: Dec. 18, 2022 at 10:34 AM MST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - One of the most exciting parts of waking up on Christmas is seeing presents under the tree, however not all children get to experience that moment. But one local organization came together to make sure children across the Black Hills have something to look forward to on Christmas day.

After two months of collecting donations, the Black Hills Toy Drive distributed more than 2,000 toys to families in need.

The drive was supported by members of the community and local businesses who came together to make sure no child was left behind on Christmas.

One local business came through with a last-minute donation of toys for the older age group. Ghost Canyon exteriors owners Kevin Dirk and Joseph Myers shared it was important to give back to the community that has supported them.

“Our community has blessed us and helped our businesses grow over the last six years unbelievably more than we expected that’s more than enough reason to give back to the people that have helped us,” said Dirk.

“Definitely and we’re both family men and we both have kids and before we started this business, we didn’t a lot of money so something like this would have helped us a lot back in the day. So, we want to just give back to the community, give back to the kids, and have a smile on their face Christmas morning,” said Myers.

With the cancellation of the local Toys for Tots program, the Black Hills Toy Drive stepped up to help fill the gap left by the program’s ending.

Chris Cooper, one of the founders of the toy drive says there is no better feeling than lending a helping hand and feeling this need in the community.

“Seeing a lot of these people who come through here who might be having a hard time right now be able to get something to kind of boost their spirits. They walk out of here with a smile on their face and there’s just not much you can do to beat that,” said Cooper.

Despite being its first year, the Black Hills Toy drive had nearly 2,000 kids register for the event and offered a free wrapping service for toys that were handed out during the drive.

Copyright 2022 KEVN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Interstate 90 from Rapid City to Wyoming reopened Friday afternoon.
South Dakota DOT might have rest of I-90 open Saturday
The South Dakota Department of Transportation opened Interstate 90 Saturday morning.
Traffic rolling again on Interstate 90
Highs will mostly be in the teens
Brutally cold temperatures next week
Rapid City Area Schools’ Board of Education seeking superintendent
Rapid City Area Schools search for superintendent
With snowy weather causing low visibility and drifting snow South Dakota put a number of...
Pennington County Search and Rescue team responds to calls during severe weather

Latest News

Volunteers place more than 1,000 while reading the names of our fallen heroes aloud.
National Wreaths Across America day honors fallen military members
Respect Act
Dusty Johnson Respect Act
South Dakota Attorney General Mark Vargo
South Dakota Attorney General Mark Vargo
LN Education Conference
LN Education Conference