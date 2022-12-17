Traffic rolling again on Interstate 90

Final stretch east of Rapid City opened late Saturday morning
The South Dakota Department of Transportation opened Interstate 90 Saturday morning.
By KOTA Staff
Published: Dec. 17, 2022 at 12:56 PM MST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - After days of fighting wind and snow, crews are finally able to open Interstate 90 throughout the state.

Parts of I-90 east of Rapid City were opened in the morning and the remaining blocked stretches opened before noon. The Rapid City to Wyoming state line section was opened Friday.

While open, the highway is still dangerous to travel on due to the cold and windy conditions, according to the South Dakota Department of Transportation. Travelers will hit ice-covered, slippery sections of roads, and snow-covered shoulders. They will also encounter snow removal equipment that is continued to be used to totally clear driving lanes.

Other highways and roads might still have no travel advisories. Do check https://sd511.org or dial 511. You can also sign up for customized notifications on https://sd511.org.

