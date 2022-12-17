A reminder to keep your outside furnace equipment clear during winter storm conditions

A furnace meter that needs to be kept clear during winter storms.
A furnace meter that needs to be kept clear during winter storms.(KOTA/KEVN)
By Keith Grant
Published: Dec. 16, 2022 at 5:54 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Keeping your home warm and toasty is vital during storms like we have seen. If natural gas keeps your home warm, there are a few precautions to know about during storms.

Montana-Dakota Utilities says during storms a covered meter can cause an issue with the flow of air, restricting the amount of heat or causing damage. Homes and other buildings that use natural gas have exhaust fans, whether in a chimney or a vent on the house. If this is covered it can cause carbon monoxide poising. So, making sure these are clear during storms will save you later.

“The other issue that can happen is if it’s wet-heavy snow and there’s a lot on that piping, it can end up putting pressure on that pipe and cause a crack or break it off. So, that would cause a leak and disruption in services. Plus, a leak we want to get fixed as soon as possible,” said Mark Hanson, Montana-Dakota Utilities.

Hanson says when cleaning around the pipes, to be graceful and not damage any equipment.

