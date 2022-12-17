Pennington County Search and Rescue team responds to calls during severe weather

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Thursday, the Pennington County Search and Rescue team responded to a call about a missing person near the Wyoming and South Dakota state line.

And while the person was located and saved, this situation highlights the dangers of not heeding no-travel advisories during severe weather.

The Pennington County Sheriff’s Office reports that since Thursday afternoon the team has rescued five people.

When a person decides not to adhere to a travel warning, it puts not only themselves in danger but also law enforcement, first responders, and volunteers with search and rescue, who then must travel during low visibility and in snow drifts.

”The no travel advisory is there for a reason and it’s because law enforcement and first responders, and Department of Transportation and county highway have been out on these roads, and they’ve seen how dangerous they are. So, that’s where the no travel advisories come from is by people that are actually out there and see that the roads are dangerous,” said Lt. David Switzer with the Pennington County Sheriff’s Office.

If a person does become trapped during severe weather there are some things they should do. Call 911 and make sure the operator has your location, keep your cell phone charged, and keep your tailpipe clear of snow.

Copyright 2022 KOTA. All rights reserved.