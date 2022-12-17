Journey On, other organizations assisting in helping the homeless in freezing conditions

The frigid air and massive amount of snow can be brutal in Rapid City when it comes to the homeless and vulnerable populations.
The frigid air and massive amount of snow can be brutal in Rapid City when it comes to the homeless and vulnerable populations.(Nick Nelson)
By Nick Nelson
Published: Dec. 16, 2022 at 5:24 PM MST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - The frigid air and massive amount of snow can be brutal in Rapid City when it comes to the homeless and vulnerable populations.

The Rapid City Police Department’s ‘Quality of Life’ unit has been working this week to help make sure members of the homeless community have warm shelter as conditions worsen.

Journey On, a Lakota-led organization that assists those in need by giving them rides and finding them a place to stay, has also been aiding in the effort to make sure everyone is safe.

Rich Braunstein is the organization’s outreach director, and said that they’ve been fortunate this week that the Lakota Nation Invitational has brought a sense of community to some of those people who need assistance.

”The LNI is an awesome community gathering, and it is absolutely inspiring and powerful. It creates more opportunities for us to connect with people and to get the word out about the work that we do and that others in the community do.”

Braunstein adds that there’s been a unified front of organizations to assist, including Wambli Ska and Creek Patrol.

