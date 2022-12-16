Search team rescues man missing in the Black Hills for several days

A man stranded while collecting firewood is rescued by the Pennington County Search and Rescue team.(Pennington County SAR)
By KOTA Staff
Published: Dec. 16, 2022 at 8:05 AM MST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A man who went missing earlier this week while collecting firewood along the South Dakota and Wyoming state line was rescued Thursday night, according to a post on the Pennington County Search and Rescue Facebook page.

The man was taken to the hospital. His name and condition were not released.

The man’s vehicle got stuck on his first day out. He stayed with it until it ran out of gas Wednesday morning. Cell service is spotty in the area so he was only able to get out a short text message before his battery died. His position was reportedly within a 20-mile radius of a cell tower so that is where rescuers focused on. Pennington SAR found the man at 8 p.m.

The search team included resources from Weston County, Wyo.; Custer County SAR and Hill City fire and ambulance.

