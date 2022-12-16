Man shoots roommate in his sleep over broken microwave, authorities say

Mohave County authorities say they have arrested Robert Hoenshell Jr. in the killing of his...
Mohave County authorities say they have arrested Robert Hoenshell Jr. in the killing of his roommate.(Mohave County Sheriff's Office)
By Elaine Emerson and Jordan Gartner
Published: Dec. 15, 2022 at 5:35 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOHAVE COUNTY, Ariz. (KVVU/Gray News) - Authorities in Arizona say a man is accused of shooting and killing his roommate after an argument over a microwave.

According to the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a home in Golden Valley regarding a homicide.

Authorities said Robert Hoenshell Jr., 73, and Everett Yates, 73, lived in the house where Hoenshell reportedly shot and killed Yates.

According to the sheriff’s office, Hoenshell and Yates got into an argument the day before over a damaged microwave. When deputies interviewed Hoenshell, he reportedly told them he had shot Yates while he was asleep.

Hoenshell is facing a first-degree murder charge, authorities said.

The sheriff’s office said the incident remains under investigation.

Copyright 2022 KVVU via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Heaviest in the Black Hills
Heavy snow still to come for some
Interstate 90 is closed again; and Spearfish reinstitutes no travel allowed alert.
Snow, wind force I-90 closure, Spearfish no travel allowed alert
Interstate 90 from Rapid City to the Wyoming state line is open. Highway still closed from exit...
I-90 from Rapid City to Wyoming line now open
Wednesday afternoon, Spearfish changed to a no travel advised alert.
Spearfish travel ban eases, now no travel advised
The South Dakota Department of Transportation is closing Interstate 90 from Rapid City to the...
I-90 from Rapid City to Wyoming state line to close

Latest News

FILE - Inductees of the 1999 Basketball Hall of Fame pose together following a news conference...
Billie Moore, 1st US women’s Olympic basketball coach, dies
Travel is virtually impossible on any major roadway throughout central South Dakota due to a...
Major roads "virtually impassable" throughout central South Dakota
This file image shows the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C.
Senate passes defense bill rescinding COVID vaccine mandate
FILE - Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp speaks on July 29, 2022, in McDonough, Ga.
Georgia, New Hampshire latest states to ban TikTok from state computers