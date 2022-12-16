I-90 from Rapid City to Wyoming now open

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Interstate 90 from Rapid City to the Wyoming state line reopened at 2 p.m. today (Friday) The interstate is still closed from exit 67 to Mitchell; and expected to remain so through the night.

While the highway is open, the South Dakota Department of Transportation stresses that drivers should still expect slippery roads and continued areas of blowing snow. Drifts blocking portions of lanes can also be encountered.

Use extra caution also due to the fact that snow removal equipment will be operating on the road.

Vehicles have become stuck on many roads, creating a hazard for snowplow crews trying to reopen the roads. If possible, avoid traveling at this time.

Check for the latest road conditions at https://sd511.org or dial 511. Also watch Good Morning Black Hills, The 6 and 9 on KEVN Black Hills Fox News for the latest forecasts and check current closings on our website.

Copyright 2022 KOTA. All rights reserved.