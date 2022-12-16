HealthWatch-Drinking and the holidays

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - The holidays are a time to celebrate and maybe indulge a little bit-. But it’s important to remember to do so responsibly. Alissa Towsley from Monument Health has some advice in this week’s edition of HealthWatch.

“The holidays mark a time to eat, drink and be merry. When it comes to drinking, liquid calories will add up much faster than if we were to consume the same number of calories from food. This is because our bodies, especially our brains, processes the consumption differently. Alcohol can also hinder training and performance progress. But if you plan ahead, you can easily stay on track with your goals. Consider the following tips: Enjoy in moderation and know your serving size. When choosing alcohol, follow the dietary guidelines of one to two drinks per day for men, one drink for women. One drink equals twelve ounces of beer, five ounces of wine or 1.5 ounces of distilled liquor. Drink eight ounces of water per drink. This helps slow down alcohol consumption and promotes hydration that is lost from consuming alcohol. Or try a tasty non-alcoholic cocktail, also known as a mocktail. There are many delicious mocktail recipes on the internet. Avoid drinking on an empty stomach. Eat a meal that contains protein, fat or both. these macronutrients will reduce the absorption of alcohol, slow emptying of the stomach and curb some of those food cravings. Use a tall skinny glass for cocktails or beer. This visual illusion of having tall glasses may make you feel like you’re drinking more than you actually are. Examples of zero calorie mixers may include diet tonic, diet soda and light cranberry juice. This holiday season enjoy the food, enjoy the fellowship and enjoy your festive holiday drinks in moderation. With your KEVN HealthWatch, I’m Alissa Towsley, performance dietician with Monument Health.”

